Age 52, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, of Ohio Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Beloved husband of Shelly (Riesmeyer) Jenkins; loving son of Kathleen (O'Hare) Jenkins and Norman Jenkins (Janet); loving father of Cole, Marley and Grant; brother of Michael (Angela) Jenkins, Noralynn (Tony) Cutuli and Steven (Jennifer) Jenkins; also survived by sister-in-law, Barb (Brian) Pukylo; mother and father-in-law, Kathy and Tony Weiss; nieces and nephews, Ben, Anna, Justin, Sarah, Christopher and Derrick; his dog, Mason; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will welcome friends Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford) where a service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. Loving husband, father and friend. Goob was truly a genuine person who made everyone around him smile. He was well thought of in the community and always had time to help anyone who needed it. He enjoyed coaching and watching football games, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. Those who knew Goob, loved Goob. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barnabas Charities, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
