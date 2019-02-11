|
McGOWAN GORDEN G. "TOAD"
Of Bethel Park, formerly of Peters Township, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of Janet S. (Vogeley) McGowan; loving father of Jane McGowan (Larry); brother of Ruth Smith; also several nieces and nephews. "Toad" was in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a computer operator with Bettis Atomic Laboratories, a member of Clairton High School Forty-Niners, the Wilson Golf League and the Gold Card Club. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, where a funeral service will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Heartland Hospice. davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019