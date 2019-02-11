Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
GORDEN G. "TOAD" McGOWAN

GORDEN G. "TOAD" McGOWAN Obituary
McGOWAN GORDEN G. "TOAD"

Of Bethel Park, formerly of Peters Township, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of Janet S. (Vogeley) McGowan; loving father of Jane McGowan (Larry); brother of Ruth Smith; also several nieces and nephews. "Toad" was in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a computer operator with Bettis Atomic Laboratories, a member of Clairton High School Forty-Niners, the Wilson Golf League and the Gold Card Club. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, where a funeral service will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Heartland Hospice. davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
