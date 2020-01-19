Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GORDON BRUCE HIGGINS

GORDON BRUCE HIGGINS Obituary
HIGGINS GORDON BRUCE

On January 14, 2020, Gordon Bruce Higgins, age 79, of Allison Park. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy) Trevanion; father of Jennifer (Garrin) Dickinson, Polly (Dave Califano) Higgins, Hope (Manon DesGroseilliers) Celani and Gregory (Christy) Celani; brother of Richard (Crystal) Higgins and the late Marilyn Kolle; grandfather (Grandpa Dadzo) to Lucy, Eleanor and Mary Dickinson, Greg, Cole and Gracie Celani and Henry Trevanion. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, R. Romeyn and F. Louise Higgins and stepmother, Eleanor Higgins. Chemical engineering graduate of the University of Michigan, lifelong supporter of their sporting activities. Kappa Sigma fraternity. Lifetime employee of PPG, retiring as Director of Engineering for Coatings & Resins. Avid golfer and reader, lover of puns and friend of Bill W. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 2:00 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of the North Hills, 2359 West Ingomar Road.  Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers, may be made to UUCNH.  www.uucnh.org.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
