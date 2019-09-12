Home

GORDON MACKRELL
Age 64, of Prospect, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee. Born June 25, 1955, in Butler, he was the son of the late Norman C. Mackrell and Irene M. (Weller) Ames. Most recently, Gordon worked at BMW Motorcycles of Pittsburgh as their Service Manager and spent a total of 11 years in the motorcycle business. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 29 years, Marjorie (Druschel) Mackrell; his sons, Jonathan Mackrell (Lauren Milkey) of Baden, and Benjamin Mackrell of Spring, TX; his grandchildren, Jonathan Mackrell, Jr. and Coralynn Mackrell; his siblings, Niles Mackrell of California, Norene Kniess of Rochester, and Lauryl Spence (Steve Hepler) of Sarver; his nieces and nephews, Renee Markovich, Jennyrose Spence, Gwyneth Druschel, Brian Kniess and Aaron Kniess; his mother-in-law, Marlene Druschel of Daytona Beach, FL; his brother-in-law, Gregory Druschel (Amanda) of Gibsonia; and his beloved cats, Gibbs and Jack. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Animal Friends, c/o Development Dept., 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
