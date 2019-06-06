|
MALONE GORDON J.
Age 83, of Brookline, passed peacefully on June 2, 2019. Loving husband of Marie "Pippy" (Constantino); cherished father of Linda Fogel, Sonny, Cindy Hurney and Roger; dear brother of the late Joanne Flynn; adoring grandfather of Craig Aguglia (Kasey), Melissa Hurney, Brad Fogel (Kristin) and Tommy Hurney; and six great-grandchildren; treasured uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Fri. from 4 p.m. until the 8 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019