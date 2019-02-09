Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
400 Orchard Place
Knoxville, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
400 Orchard Place
Knoxville, PA
View Map
Age 30, transitioned on February 5, 2019. Treasured son of Thomas and Pastor Cheryl Ruffin; beloved brother of Jessica, Kirby, and Whitney Ruffin; also survived by maternal grandparents, John and Sarah Reed; other relatives and friends. United States Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to The United Way of South Western Pennsylvania, for the Mission United Program. Visitation Tuesday 9 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 400 Orchard Place, Knoxville. Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements entrusted to ALDRICH FUNERAL HOME, 431 E. 9th Ave, Munhall, PA 15120, 412-461-3431. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
