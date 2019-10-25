|
|
BULLARD, JR. GORDON L.
On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, age 89, affectionately known as "Sonny, Big Sonny, and Uncle Sonny" by his family and friends. He was born on January 24, 1930 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Effie Walker Bullard and Gordon L. Bullard, Sr. Gordon was raised in Cleveland, Ohio as a youngster but was educated in the Pittsburgh Public School system as he is a graduate of Schenley High School. He excelled in football, baseball, diving team, and basketball. Gordon was a self-taught artist and musician. Gordon joined the United States Air Force where he served in the Korean War. He earned a Honorable Discharge and returned to New York City and eventually settling in Pittsburgh where he married Peggy W. Wright to raise his family. Gordon went to work for the US Bureau of Mines in the Oakland area of Pittsburgh before taking a job with the department of Defense at the Oakdale Army Base and finally the Pittsburgh Tactical Airlift Group at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport. Gordon retired after 36 years with the DOD. Gordon was a great story teller. He would keep his family and friends on the edge of their seats waiting to hear from him about his life experiences. Although he did not have any initials after his name, he could debate with any scholar on any subject. Gordon was a handyman, mechanic, jitney driver, babysitter, cook, and Black Historian to his family. Gordon loved to fish and go boating. He also played percussion in several bands in Pittsburgh. But packing his family into the car and visiting his relatives near and far was what he liked to do most. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Effie Walker Bullard and Gordon L. Bullard, Sr.; Barbara Bullard Cherry (Sister); Glenn Bullard (Brother); Gloria Bullard Smith (Sister); and Jeannine L. Bullard (Daughter). He leaves to mourn and cherish the memories of his life, his wife, Peggy W. Bullard; his two sons, Brian E. Bullard and Stuart C. Bullard; grandchildren, Jordan L. Bullard, Morgan T. Bullard, Stuart C. Bullard, Jr., Christopher S. Bullard and Sabrina M. Bullard. Gordon leaves behind a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends to cherish his memory. Gordon "Sonny" to some, "Uncle Sonny" to more, Bullard will truly be missed. Family and friends will be received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Brinton Rd. and 4th Street, Braddock Hills, (412-271-3430) on Sunday, 2-4 p.m. where services will be held on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held with military honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019