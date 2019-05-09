Home

GORDON M. DAVIS


1956 - 2019
GORDON M. DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS GORDON M.

Age 62, of Finleyville, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born August 13, 1956 in Pittsburgh; a son of the late William and Ruth Deisroth Davis. Mr. Davis was employed as a fleet mechanic at the transportation division of UPMC in Pittsburgh. Surviving are his wife, Lisa Hager Davis; two daughters, Samantha Robinson (John) of Finleyville and Christine Kunz (Nick) of Belle Vernon; three brothers, William 'Bucky' and Jimmy Davis, both of Pittsburgh, and Mark Davis of McMurray; four sisters, Elenor Mulburger of Ohio, Sandy Gelzhiser of Pittsburgh, Jane Gagnon of Belle Vernon and Janice Ash of Texas; a grandson, J.J., who loved his "pap-pap"; and many nieces and nephews. Deceased, in addition to his parents, are three brothers, George, Bob and Buddy Davis. At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions can be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty-Four, PA 15330. Arrangements are under the direction of KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC. in Finleyville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019
