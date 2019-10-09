Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GORDON WILLIAM TAYLOR

GORDON WILLIAM TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR GORDON WILLIAM

Age 80, of Carnegie, passed peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie Jean (Darnley) Taylor; cherished father of Richard Taylor, Bryan Taylor, Brenda (Steven) Temoff, and Wanda (Bruce) Reynolds; adored Pap of Derek, Brittany, Tonya, Logan, Zachary, and Malia; as well as many additional family and friends. He was welcomed into Heaven by his grandson, Connor Jon and his late loving parents and siblings. Gordon was a hardworking man that spent 34 years at General Motors. He was a maintenance supervisor of Pittsburgh International Airport and multiple buildings in downtown Pittsburgh. His many pleasures in life included being a Youth Baseball coach, hunting with his sons and best friend Louie, and fishing at any opportunity given. He was the biggest fan to his grandchildren, always in the stands, theatre or field. Friends welcome THURSDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11 a.m. FRIDAY at the funeral home. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
