|
|
BARCLAY GRACE A. (SHIPP)
Age 68, of Ross Twp., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Cherished daughter of Olive S. and the late David S. Shipp of Jefferson Hills; loving wife of David T. Barclay; beloved mother of Andrew J. (Debbie) Barclay; proud grandmother of Austin J. and Alexa F. Barclay; sister of Linnie R. (Phillip) Donahue, David A. (Debbie) Shipp and Ralph S. (Becky) Shipp. As per Grace's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Grace's life will be held in Victory Family Church, 21150 U.S. 19, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Thursday at 12 noon. Arrangements entrusted to H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019