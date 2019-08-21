|
Age 69, of O'Hara Twp., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Mrs. Lyon was the beloved husband of Steven R. Lyon; mother of Steven A. Lyon; daughter of the late Eugene and Stella Aiello; sister of Joseph Aiello. Grace was kind, patient, loyal and generous. Her long career at the forefront of special education encompassed many roles and accomplishments. She enjoyed traveling, sunning and making new friends. Her memory will be cherished by family, friends, coworkers and students. Services and Interment were Private. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019