RIPPLE GRACE BECKER

Age 95, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born on September 27, 1923 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Freda and Charles Becker. Beloved wife to the late Robert J. Ripple; loving mother to Beverly Barker, Denise Lesko, and Robert (Nancy) Ripple; cherished grandmother to Bradford (Leigh) Barker, Matthew (Julieanna) Barker, Brett (Jessica) Barker, Andrew Lesko, Brian (Ling) Lesko, Kristen Lesko, Jessica (Mark) Howells, Alison (Bill) Green, and Michelle Ripple; dear great-grandmother to Maggie, Cara, Jackson, Emily, Olivia Grace, Isla, Wyatt, Adilyn Grace, James, and Oden. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris McIlvane. For over 20 years, Grace taught at Overbrook School. At the family's request, all services will be held privately.