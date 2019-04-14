Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE RIPPLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE BECKER RIPPLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GRACE BECKER RIPPLE Obituary
RIPPLE GRACE BECKER

Age 95, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born on September 27, 1923 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Freda and Charles Becker. Beloved wife to the late Robert J. Ripple; loving mother to Beverly Barker, Denise Lesko, and Robert (Nancy) Ripple; cherished grandmother to Bradford (Leigh) Barker, Matthew (Julieanna) Barker, Brett (Jessica) Barker, Andrew Lesko, Brian (Ling) Lesko, Kristen Lesko, Jessica (Mark) Howells, Alison (Bill) Green, and Michelle Ripple; dear great-grandmother to  Maggie, Cara, Jackson, Emily, Olivia Grace, Isla, Wyatt, Adilyn Grace, James, and Oden. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris McIlvane. For over 20 years, Grace taught at Overbrook School. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.