GRACE C. PIERCE (YESCHKE) ADAMS


1930 - 2019
GRACE C. PIERCE (YESCHKE) ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS GRACE C. (YESCHKE) PIERCE

Grace C. Adams passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on December 16, 1930, Grace was a resident of Zelienople, PA, at the time of her passing. Grace enjoyed children, family, creativity and writing. Her story, Learning to Walk in Father's Large Footsteps was published in The New York Times. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Josephine Coghe Yeschke, and the wife of the late Carl W. Pierce and Harry Adams. Grace was also the mother of the late Lesley A. Pierce. Grace is survived by her son, Carl H. Pierce, Churchville, PA; grandchildren, Christina A., Lauren E. and Jennifer L Pierce; sisters, Ruth Karakis of Bridgeville and Dolores Brady of Butler; and a brother, Walter (Wilma) Yesche of Pittsburgh, and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Memorial donations may be made to the or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Arrangements were by A. CARL KINSEY-RONALD N. VOLZ FUNERAL HOME, 114 W. Spring St., Zelienople, PA. Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
