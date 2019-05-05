COMBS GRACE (LOTTES)

Age 91, of Masonic Village since 2012, formerly of Delaware and Moon Township, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home with her family. She was born in Sewickley on March 24, 1928 to the late William Fredrick and Grace (Marks) Lottes. She was preceded in death by husband, C. Wendell Combs; sister, Dorothy Edwards; and brothers, William "Russell" and Harold Lottes; beloved mother of Kathleen Downey (the late Richard) of Lynchburg, VA and Jeanette "Net" Frabotta (Frank) of San Diego, CA; grandmother of Renee Hyde (Eric), Mark Downey (Virginia), Jennifer Morales (Joseph), Christina Hokenson (Jonathan) and Mallonee Erickson (Paul); great-grandmother of Landon Morales, Harper Grace Downey, Ruby Marie Erickson, Violet Mae Erickson, and Adalynn Marie Hokenson; sister-in-law, Helen Lottes of Coraopolis. Grace graduated from Moon High School in 1946 and was a member of Sewickley United Methodist Church. Grace was a great stay-at-home mom, champion of her daughters and involved as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and Quaker Valley Bank Parents but once her girls left the nest, she needed something else to occupy her mothering instincts. From 1968-1984, she was House Mother for Sewickley Valley Hospital School of Nursing. Grace will be missed by many but most of all her loving family. A committal service will be held for both C. Wendell and Grace Combs on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Full military honors will be given in honor of C. Wendell Combs' service during WWII in the U.S. Navy. Rev. Dean Ziegler will officiate. If desired, donations may be made in their name to .