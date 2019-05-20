D'ANGELO GRACE (ZUCCARO)

Age 91, peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale "Patsy" D'Angelo; loving mother of Anthony (Georgiann) D'Angelo, Tina (Mike) Portogallo and Lucy D'Angelo; cherished nunny of Dino (Melissa) D'Angelo, Steve Hardy and the late Gia Marie D'Angelo; proud great-grandmother of Zane and Brody D'Angelo; sister of Flora Parella and the late Michelina Maglietta and Antonio Zuccaro, all of Paris, France; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives of Paris, France, Bovino, Italy and Pittsburgh. Grace was a quiet, gentle and strong woman who gave from her heart with everything she did for her family and friends. She enjoyed sewing, planting her vegetable and flower gardens and was a fabulous cook and baker, making bread, pasta and especially her pizza, which was legendary. She will be missed but will be forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care in Whitehall for their kindness while she resided there. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. A luncheon will follow immediately in The Whitehall House, adjacent to the funeral home. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.