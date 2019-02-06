|
CUTTLER GRACE E. (BERNARD)
On February 4, 2019, age 83 of Bethel Park formerly of Munhall. Grace was born in Braddock the daughter of the late Harry and Midred (Bush) Bernard. Grace was a retired secretary for the Commonwealth of PA Dept. of Child Welfare. Beloved wife of the late Robert Cuttler; cherished mother of Harry (Kim), Jeffrey (Gina) and Diana (Julian) Mertens; loving grandmother of Joseph, Jeremy, Sarah and Annika; special sister of Judith (Michael) Bazzone. Family and friends received on Thursday from 5 – 9 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394) where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at:
