George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
Hays, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE DOUGHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE E. (PITCHFORD) DOUGHERTY

GRACE E. (PITCHFORD) DOUGHERTY Obituary
DOUGHERTY GRACE E. (PITCHFORD)

Grace E. (Pitchford) Dougherty of West Homestead, formerly of West Mifflin, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was 99 years old. Beloved wife of the late William Dougherty; preceded in death by her parents, James Pitchford, Sr. and Margaret May (Forquer); sisters, Genevieve McGuire, Emma Vines and Susanbell Donovan; and brothers, James R., Edward "Bucky" and Vincent Pitchford. Survived by many nephews and nieces. Thanks to the caregivers for all the love and wonderful care you have given to Grace. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120 (412-461-6394). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Angels Church in Hays on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Jefferson Memorial Park. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
