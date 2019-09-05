Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
More Obituaries for GRACE SKOOG
GRACE E. SKOOG

GRACE E. SKOOG Obituary
SKOOG GRACE E.

Age 88, of Penn Hills Passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Skoog; mother of Sondra (Tom) Kostecke, Robert M. (Debbie) Skoog, Tim Skoog, and Joyce (Rusty) Clements; grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 13. Grace was a Carnegie Mellon graduate, loved the Steelers and was a very dedicated and lifelong member of Monroeville United Methodist Church. The Skoog family would like to thank the nurses and staff members of Concordia of Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Rd., Monroeville, PA 15146. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills, where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Visitation Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
