GEDDIS GRACE (HUBBARD)

Went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, one day before her 96th birthday, of Bethel Park. Wife of the late Robert Earle Geddis, Jr.; mother of Diana (Bob) Snyder and Deborah (Patrick) Campbell; grandmother of David (Erin) Snyder, Daniel Snyder, Michael Candusso, Timothy (Mariclaire) Moon, Gina (Tim Fetter) Moon, Amy (Dave) Smalt, Kevin (Diana) Campbell and Keith Campbell; also survived by six great-grandchildren. Grace was a long-time, active member of Hamilton Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Friday, March 1, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at noon in Hamilton Presbyterian Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. If desired, family suggests contributions to Hamilton Presbyterian Church, 4500 Hamilton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to:

