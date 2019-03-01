Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE GEDDIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE (HUBBARD) GEDDIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GRACE (HUBBARD) GEDDIS Obituary
GEDDIS GRACE (HUBBARD)

Went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, one day before her 96th birthday, of Bethel Park. Wife of the late Robert Earle Geddis, Jr.; mother of Diana (Bob) Snyder and Deborah (Patrick) Campbell; grandmother of David (Erin) Snyder, Daniel Snyder, Michael Candusso, Timothy (Mariclaire) Moon, Gina (Tim Fetter) Moon, Amy (Dave) Smalt, Kevin (Diana) Campbell and Keith Campbell; also survived by six great-grandchildren. Grace was a long-time, active member of Hamilton Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Friday, March 1, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at noon in Hamilton Presbyterian Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. If desired, family suggests contributions to Hamilton Presbyterian Church, 4500 Hamilton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now