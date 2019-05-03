Home

GRACE K. (KOTCHEY) AKERS

GRACE K. (KOTCHEY) AKERS Obituary
AKERS GRACE K. (KOTCHEY)

On April 27, 2019, age 91, of Ohara Twp. Beloved wife of the late Frank Akers, Jr.; loving mother of Frank Akers III (the late Christine), Linda Bennardo (the late Sam), Barbara Romea (Rick), Bill Akers (Sandy) and Patty McIntyre (William); grandmother of Frank IV, Matt, Michelle, Michael, Samuel, Bill, Nick, Alecia, Richard, Jennifer, Katherine, William, Colleen and the late Bryan; great-grandmother of Brenna, Frank V, Matthew, Trinidad, Phillip, Nick, Jr., Jennie, Grace, Cameron, Luke, Blake, Lillian, Briar and Bella; sister of Lucille, Laura, Kenny, and the late Betty and Joe; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Grace's whole life was about her family, and she loved gardening. She was a great cook and an avid reader. Grace was a beautiful person inside and out, and will be deeply missed. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. Mary Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
