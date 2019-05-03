AKERS GRACE K. (KOTCHEY)

On April 27, 2019, age 91, of Ohara Twp. Beloved wife of the late Frank Akers, Jr.; loving mother of Frank Akers III (the late Christine), Linda Bennardo (the late Sam), Barbara Romea (Rick), Bill Akers (Sandy) and Patty McIntyre (William); grandmother of Frank IV, Matt, Michelle, Michael, Samuel, Bill, Nick, Alecia, Richard, Jennifer, Katherine, William, Colleen and the late Bryan; great-grandmother of Brenna, Frank V, Matthew, Trinidad, Phillip, Nick, Jr., Jennie, Grace, Cameron, Luke, Blake, Lillian, Briar and Bella; sister of Lucille, Laura, Kenny, and the late Betty and Joe; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Grace's whole life was about her family, and she loved gardening. She was a great cook and an avid reader. Grace was a beautiful person inside and out, and will be deeply missed. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. Mary Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.