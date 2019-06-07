KELLMAN GRACE

Age 96, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Grace was born on May 24, 1923 in Penn Township; she resided in Wilmerding and East McKeesport before returning to Penn Township for her final years. She was employed at the Westinghouse Airbrake as a key punch operator and was a lifelong member of the St. John's United Church of Christ in Larimer. Grace was the last surviving member of her siblings and was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Adolph Kellman. She is survived by her only daughter, Hope Balanti; son-in-law, Robert Balanti; and grandsons, Broderick and Hayden Balanti. At Grace's request there will be no visitation and burial will be private. THE JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th Street (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111 is assisting the family with arrangements. http://www.dobrinickfhinc.com.