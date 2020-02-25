Home

GRACE (MAGNELLI) LaCAVA

Age 97, formerly of Hampton Township, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Grace was born January 25, 1923, in Pittsburgh. She was the wife of the late Frank R. LaCava, who passed away on in November of 1991. She is survived by her four sons, Matthew D. LaCava, of West Deer Township; Peter F. (Carol) LaCava, of Russellton; Paul A. (Sue) LaCava, of Cranberry Township; Mark G. (Kathy) LaCava, of Valencia; daughter, Christine Lachina, of Hampton Township; eleven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Emily (Panza) Magnelli, three brothers and one sister. Grace's family will welcome friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Holy Sepulcher, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road in Butler. She will be laid to rest at Mount Royal Cemetery in Glenshaw. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Grace's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
