|
|
DAVID GRACE M. (BILLANTE)
Age 76, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Frog" David; loving mother of Anthony Jason (Marsha) and Justina Tami David (Michael); cherished Nunnie of Michael (Tina), Joey (Shoog), Corey, Anthony, Sr., Jarrod, Zia and Zak; loving great-Nunnie of Anthony, Jr.; beloved sister of Rose (Tony) Corrado and Carla (Bob) Palinski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-8 p.m. in WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. Burial will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019