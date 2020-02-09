|
|
ZOMBEK GRACE M. (TOPOR)
Age 86, of Bridgeville, on February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Zombek, loving mother of Tom (Marilou) Zombek and the late Debra Ann Zombek, devoted grandmother of Ryan and Brady Zombek, sister of the late Arlene Webster and her husband Earl, who survives, brother-in-law of Mike Zombek, also loving nieces, nephews and friends. She will be missed by her cherished pet Molly. Friends received Sunday, 2-6 p.m. and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., at Holy Child Church of Corpus Christi Parish. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020