Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Holy Child Church of Corpus Christi Parish
GRACE M. (TOPOR) ZOMBEK

GRACE M. (TOPOR) ZOMBEK Obituary
ZOMBEK GRACE M. (TOPOR)

Age 86, of Bridgeville, on February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Zombek, loving mother of Tom (Marilou) Zombek and the late Debra Ann Zombek, devoted grandmother of Ryan and Brady Zombek, sister of the late Arlene Webster and her husband Earl, who survives, brother-in-law of Mike Zombek, also loving nieces, nephews and friends. She will be missed by her cherished pet Molly. Friends received Sunday, 2-6 p.m. and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., at Holy Child Church of Corpus Christi Parish. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
