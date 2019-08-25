|
|
WILLS GRACE MILLETARY
Aged 91, of Upper St Clair, passed away peacefully with her husband, children and grandchildren by her side on Monday, the 19th of August, 2019. Born in 1928 to the late Leo and Alice Milletary in Pittsburgh. Grace met her best friend and husband of 70 years, Walter D. Wills, Jr. after his deployment during WWII. Grace and Walt were inseparable; they traveled the world together throughout their long, wonderful, and loving marriage. Grace and Walt were founding members of St. Louise DeMarillac Catholic Church, and she worked as a teaching assistant in Upper St Clair for years. Grace is survived by her wonderful husband Walter, best Mom ever to son, Walter (Nancy) Wills daughter Elaine (Brian) Fitzgerald; son Donald (Deborah) Wills; Grandchildren Jonathan (Kristin) Wills; Christina Wills (Edward Banti); Michael (Caitlin) Ulf; Megan (Matthew) Sprockett; Kathryn (Ryan) Mesiano; Elizabeth Fitzgerald; Tamie (John) Konzier; Donald Wills and Anna Wills; and seven Great-Grandchildren. A memorial mass to celebrate Grace's amazing life will be held at St. Louise DeMarillac on Friday September 6th at 10:30.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019