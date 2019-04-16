Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GRACE PILATOWSKI
GRACE (BUDKOWSKI) PILATOWSKI

GRACE (BUDKOWSKI) PILATOWSKI Obituary
PILATOWSKI GRACE (BUDKOWSKI)

Age 82, of Lawrenceville, formerly of Polish Hill, on Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years of Frank P. Pilatowski; loving mother of Dawn Sutton, Gregg (Dianne) Pilatowski and the late Frank L. Pilatowski; devoted gram of Ashley Sutton, Andrew Pilatowski and Ryan Pilatowski; cherished great-gram of Donovan Edwards. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Tuesday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church at 12 noon. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
