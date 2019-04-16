|
|
PILATOWSKI GRACE (BUDKOWSKI)
Age 82, of Lawrenceville, formerly of Polish Hill, on Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years of Frank P. Pilatowski; loving mother of Dawn Sutton, Gregg (Dianne) Pilatowski and the late Frank L. Pilatowski; devoted gram of Ashley Sutton, Andrew Pilatowski and Ryan Pilatowski; cherished great-gram of Donovan Edwards. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Tuesday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church at 12 noon.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019