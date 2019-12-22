Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John of God Catholic Parish / St. Mary's Church
1011 Church Avenue
McKees Rocks, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE KENNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE R. (KELLY) KENNY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRACE R. (KELLY) KENNY Obituary
KENNY GRACE R. (KELLY)

Formerly of McKees Rocks, PA, age 94, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late John M. Kenny; loving mother of Jack (Jeanine), Rita, and Tom (Dede);  grandmother of John, Theresa, Anthony, Andy, Beth, Jessica, Michael, Angela and Annette; daughter of the late Charles Kelly and Catherine (Mogan) Kelly; and sister of the late Charles Kelly and late Jean (Kelly) Green.  Friends welcome Monday, December 23 from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1125 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Catholic Parish / St. Mary's Church, 1011 Church Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136  on Tuesday, December 24 at 9:30am.  Interment in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 100 Resurrection Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRACE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -