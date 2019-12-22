|
KENNY GRACE R. (KELLY)
Formerly of McKees Rocks, PA, age 94, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John M. Kenny; loving mother of Jack (Jeanine), Rita, and Tom (Dede); grandmother of John, Theresa, Anthony, Andy, Beth, Jessica, Michael, Angela and Annette; daughter of the late Charles Kelly and Catherine (Mogan) Kelly; and sister of the late Charles Kelly and late Jean (Kelly) Green. Friends welcome Monday, December 23 from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1125 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Catholic Parish / St. Mary's Church, 1011 Church Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 on Tuesday, December 24 at 9:30am. Interment in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 100 Resurrection Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019