SCHWEIKART GRACE
Age 80, formerly of Greenfield. Passed peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved son, Daniel Schweikart. Survived by her loving children, Cheryl (David) Tomko and David Schweikart; cherished grandchildren, Brynn, Skyler, Calli, Erik, Kaylin; beloved sisters, Virginia and Mary Francis. Grace is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Closing prayers on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020