Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
GRANT CARLILE WILSON Obituary
WILSON GRANT CARLILE

Age 74, of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Husband of Marsha (Avrigean) Wilson; father of Martha (Thomas) Schaffer and Grant Andrew (Laura) Wilson; grandfather of Finnegan Burres, Kaylyn Schaffer, Kyle (Hannah) Tansel, Victoria Massey and Grant Elliot Wilson; great-grandfather of Wiley Tansel; brother of Marjorie (Lawrence) Gertscher and David Russell Wilson; uncle of Mallory Gertscher. Grant was a retired Mt. Lebanon Firefighter who had a passion for teaching and training fire safety and emergency management. He was an active volunteer for the American Red Cross and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed kayaking, hiking, camping, biking, rappelling, ice climbing and snow shoeing. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Saturday from 2:00 until time of a Fireman's Service at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 2801 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
