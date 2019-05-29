Home

Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
GREG C. FLIS

GREG C. FLIS Obituary
FLIS GREG C.

Age 65, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in the care of Concordia at Rebecca Residence, surrounded by sisters, Linda (Tom) Mischen and Laura (Dennis) Juran; brothers, Tim (Sandy) Flis and Larry (Kathy) Flis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Greg was employed for many years as a home improvement contractor and most recently employed at Cranberry Highlands Golf Course. No visitation or service. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
