Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Resources
GREGG K. HEFFLEY

GREGG K. HEFFLEY Obituary
HEFFLEY GREGG K.

Age 70, of Richland Township, on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved husband for 48 years of Deborah S. Kieffer Heffley; loving father of Tanya Sue Heffley, Aaron C. (Jenna) Heffley and the late Tara Christine Heffley; brother of Scott (Travis Fischer) Heffley, Sandy Heffley, Keith (Cheryl) Heffley, Lisa Heffley and Grant Heffley (fiancée, Lynn Linkhauer); cherished Pappy of Terrance, Kayden, Roman and Micah. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown, where a funeral service will be held Wendesday at 10 a.m., Rev. Paul Becker, officiating. Interment following in Mt. Royal Cemetery. Gregg was a truck driver for the family business "Pittsburgh Auto Salvage Service." Most of all, he enjoyed being "Pappy" to his grandchildren. Family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of donor's choice. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
