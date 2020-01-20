|
MONTGOMERY GREGG W.
Age 69, of Murrysville, formerly of Penn Hills and Plum, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean; loving father of Scott (Chris), Jeff (Linda) and Brett (Kathryn); grandfather of Garrett, Jenna, Sophia, Alivia, Alaina, William, Luke, John and Elizabeth; brother of Steve (Janice) and the late Jeff; brother-in-law of Jan. Though a pharmacist by trade, Gregg moved into the business side of retail pharmacy helping lead Rite Aid into national prominence as a top executive, throughout the 80's and 90's. He then moved onto other successful pharmaceutical ventures in retail and long term care. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held Thursday 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020