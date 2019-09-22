|
VAUGHAN GREGORY A.
Age 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospice House. Born in Pittsburgh on December 30, 1955, Gregory was one of three sons to the late Edward and Alice (Pfleuger) Vaughan. Greg married the love of his life in 1985, Diane (Prostko) Vaughan, who survives him. They made their home in Ohio Township and had three loving children Susan (Paul) Riles of Bethel Park, Gregory (Michele) Vaughan of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Melissa Vaughan of Sewickley; fondly called "Pap Pap Diggy" by his four cherished grandchildren, Erik Riles, twins Taylor and Gregory Vaughan and Silas Vaughan; brother of Ross (Kay) Vaughan of Peters Twp., Edward (Judy) Vaughan of Atlanta, GA. Gregory was a graduate of Keystone Oaks High School, class of 1973 and obtained his Associates Degree from CCAC. He was the District Project Sales Manager for WESCO. His co-workers loved his sense of humor and he was referred to as "the go to guy" or "go see Greg". He was a fixer-upper that included his beloved cabin on the river in Franklin, PA. He was a detail man known for his multiple lists who accomplished all of his tasks. Gregory also enjoyed golf. "Greg was a generous and giving man, loved without question, worked hard and put his family first." Please join the family for visitation Sunday, 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Monday at 10:15 AM followed by Mass at St. James Church, Sewickley at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to Good Samaritan Hospice House, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15084 or Pancreatic Cancer Care at Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pgh, PA 15232, 412-623-4700.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019