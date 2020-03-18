Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY CHARLES MILLER


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREGORY CHARLES MILLER Obituary
MILLER GREGORY CHARLES

Age 76, of Cranberry Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born April 14, 1943, son of the late Charles and Gladys Miller. Beloved husband of Nancy (Stamerra) Miller, whom he married on April 6, 1991; loving father of Nikole (Craig) DeWitt, Amber (Timothy) Baker, Ashley (Mike) McAneny, and the late Kelly (surviving Joe) Perry; dear granddad of Lauren, Kayla, Jack, Evan, Jacob, Ruby, Lucy, Jaxson, Penny, and Mia; brother of Bob Miller, and the late June. Also survived by longtime friends, Steve Roberts and Steve Goldberg. Greg will be lovingly remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor, and most importantly the love for his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved adventure, especially those on his Harley with his wife by his side enjoying the open roads, that often times had no destination. Music was also a big part of his life, as he had a band for many years. He wrote much of his own music including songs for his wife, daughters and grandchildren. Greg also loved everything Disney. To characterize him in a few words, Greg was one of the "good ones", and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are welcome Wednesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church. Entombment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Disabled Veterans National Foundation.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GREGORY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now