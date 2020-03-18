|
|
MILLER GREGORY CHARLES
Age 76, of Cranberry Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born April 14, 1943, son of the late Charles and Gladys Miller. Beloved husband of Nancy (Stamerra) Miller, whom he married on April 6, 1991; loving father of Nikole (Craig) DeWitt, Amber (Timothy) Baker, Ashley (Mike) McAneny, and the late Kelly (surviving Joe) Perry; dear granddad of Lauren, Kayla, Jack, Evan, Jacob, Ruby, Lucy, Jaxson, Penny, and Mia; brother of Bob Miller, and the late June. Also survived by longtime friends, Steve Roberts and Steve Goldberg. Greg will be lovingly remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor, and most importantly the love for his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved adventure, especially those on his Harley with his wife by his side enjoying the open roads, that often times had no destination. Music was also a big part of his life, as he had a band for many years. He wrote much of his own music including songs for his wife, daughters and grandchildren. Greg also loved everything Disney. To characterize him in a few words, Greg was one of the "good ones", and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are welcome Wednesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church. Entombment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Disabled Veterans National Foundation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020