|
|
LASKEY GREGORY E.
On Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a three year battle with cancer. Beloved son of the late Eugenia and Donald Laskey; brother of Cindy Pierson (Alex); longtime best friend of Emily Shearer. Gregory was an Electronic Document Specialist with Trust Point One and an avid music and sports fan. There will be no visitation, funeral and interment will be private. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020