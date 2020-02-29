Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY LASKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY E. LASKEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREGORY E. LASKEY Obituary
LASKEY GREGORY E.

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a three year battle with cancer. Beloved son of the late Eugenia and Donald Laskey; brother of Cindy Pierson (Alex); longtime best friend of Emily Shearer. Gregory was an Electronic Document Specialist with Trust Point One and an avid music and sports fan. There will be no visitation, funeral and interment will be private. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC


freyvogelfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GREGORY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now