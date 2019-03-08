Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GREGORY H. WASLO III Obituary

Age 85, of Allison Park, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Dorothy (Walgus) Waslo; loving father of Gregory H. (Denise) Waslo IV, Timothy P. (Late Faith Sylvain Waslo), Loraine M. Waslo; grandfather of Gregory H. Waslo V, and Alexander Ryan Waslo; brother of Steve, Anna and Tom. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. At Davis Ave., PGH, PA, 15212. Parastas Sunday 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in St. George Ukranian Catholic Church, Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gregory H. Waslo III are accepted by Ukrainian Self-Reliance Credit Union, 95 S. 7th St. PGH, PA 15203. For the Ukrainian Cultural Trust, Choir Scholarship Fund. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
