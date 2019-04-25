|
JOLLER GREGORY J.
Age 71, formerly of Plum, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born November 18, 1947 in Pittsburgh; son of the late Frederick and Eleanor Costanza Joller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Joller. Prior to retirement, Greg owned and operated the Plum GNC/Health Depot for many years; he is survived by a son, Adam (Laurie) Joller of Baltimore, MD; and a brother, David (Sally) Joller of Murrysville. Funeral services for Greg will be private. HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019