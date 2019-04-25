Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
GREGORY J. JOLLER

GREGORY J. JOLLER Obituary
JOLLER GREGORY J.

Age 71, formerly of Plum, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born November 18, 1947 in Pittsburgh; son of the late Frederick and Eleanor Costanza Joller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Joller. Prior to retirement, Greg owned and operated the Plum GNC/Health Depot for many years; he is survived by a son, Adam (Laurie) Joller of Baltimore, MD; and a brother, David (Sally) Joller of Murrysville. Funeral services for Greg will be private. HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville entrusted with arrangements. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
