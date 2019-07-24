Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
(412) 521-2768
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY MATECKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY J. "GREG" MATECKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREGORY J. "GREG" MATECKO Obituary
MATECKO GREGORY "GREG" J.

Age 62, of Hazelwood, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Melessa J. Matecko; devoted father of Nicole (Thomas) McCune, Deanna Matecko and Kari Ann (Andy) Evanchec; grandfather of Cameron and Hunter McCune and Madison Sloan; brother of Tammie (Michael) Matecko-Conti; brother-in-law of Frank (Missy) Phillips; uncle of Hannah, Rosie, Frank, Kenneth and Lisa.  Longtime friend of Darlene and John Romano. Visitation Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Funeral Liturgy 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Stephen Parish with reception to follow in church hall. Everyone please go directly to church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now