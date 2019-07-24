|
MATECKO GREGORY "GREG" J.
Age 62, of Hazelwood, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Melessa J. Matecko; devoted father of Nicole (Thomas) McCune, Deanna Matecko and Kari Ann (Andy) Evanchec; grandfather of Cameron and Hunter McCune and Madison Sloan; brother of Tammie (Michael) Matecko-Conti; brother-in-law of Frank (Missy) Phillips; uncle of Hannah, Rosie, Frank, Kenneth and Lisa. Longtime friend of Darlene and John Romano. Visitation Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Funeral Liturgy 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Stephen Parish with reception to follow in church hall. Everyone please go directly to church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019