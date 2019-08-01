|
SMITH GREGORY J.
Age 62, formerly of New Brighton, PA, passed away on July 29, 2019 at North Hills Rehab. Born June 3, 1957, beloved son of Mary-Jo Menner Smith and Edward P. Smith. Greg had a wonderful sense of humor, optimism, a positive attitude, and was a model for "his journey of hope". He lived a life full of joy and pursued many interests although he was born with cerebral palsy. He was an avid fan of the New Brighton athletic teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins and greatly enjoyed attending numerous games. His early education started in New Brighton Area Schools, Easter Seal Society in Beaver, graduating from high school at D.T. Watson Home in Leetsdale, PA. While residing in Natrona Heights at a Verland A.R.C. Home, he completed his Associate Degree in Journalism at the Community College of Allegheny County, Boyce Campus, with the support of aides and staff. Gregory enjoyed writing poetry, song lyrics, and reading weekly to a "tender care" preschool class (via his voice simulator), attending rock concerts, and Mass each Sunday. In addition to his parents, Greg is survived by his brother, Edward P. Smith, Jr. (Janet) and his sister, Breen Smith (Joni); his aunts and uncles, Theresa Spagnolo, Joe Menner (Arlene), Paul Menner (Barb), and Jerome F. Smith (Ingrid). Friends will be received on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire Street (freyvogelfuneralhome.com). Funeral Saturday, August 3, 2019, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Paul Cathedral 10:00 a.m. Private interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Verland Foundation at 212 Iris Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143 or the North Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center, 194 Swinderman Rd., Wexford, PA 15090.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019