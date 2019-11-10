Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
BOBUK GREGORY JOHN

Age 62, of West Mifflin, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019.  Loving husband of Millie (Dvorsky) Bobuk; father of Jessica Bobuk, Kendra Moritz Rosner, Theodore J. Bobuk, and Nicholas Gregory Bobuk; grandfather of Madilyn, Conner, and Mackenzie; brother of Carol Bobuk and the late Theodore "Teddy" Bobuk, Jr.; brother-in-law of Gloria Bobuk; and uncle of Sara and Amy Bobuk.  Greg was an avid hunter and fisherman. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, where a funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
