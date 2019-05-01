Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY FEDAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY JOHN FEDAK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GREGORY JOHN FEDAK Obituary
FEDAK GREGORY JOHN

Age 66, of South Fayette Twp., on April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Judy L. (Herbst) Fedak; loving brother of Larry (Marlee) Fedak, Margie Fedak, and Susan Fedak; son-in-law of Walter Herbst; brother-in-law of Jeff (Sherry) Herbst, Jill (Mike) Davic, and Joy (Jeff) Willner; also many nieces and nephews. Greg was a veteran of the USAF and a retired U.S postal worker. Friends received Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society. View and add condolences at: warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now