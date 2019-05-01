|
FEDAK GREGORY JOHN
Age 66, of South Fayette Twp., on April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Judy L. (Herbst) Fedak; loving brother of Larry (Marlee) Fedak, Margie Fedak, and Susan Fedak; son-in-law of Walter Herbst; brother-in-law of Jeff (Sherry) Herbst, Jill (Mike) Davic, and Joy (Jeff) Willner; also many nieces and nephews. Greg was a veteran of the USAF and a retired U.S postal worker. Friends received Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society. View and add condolences at: warcholfuneralhome.com.
