Age 60, of Brookline, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Gail (Vichie) Moran; beloved son of the late James and Rosemarie Moran; beloved brother of Jim (Jeanie), Dennis (Margaret), Bill (Marie) and Steve Moran; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Greg loved music, especially playing his guitar and drums. He loved the Steelers and Penguins and was an avid wood-worker, photographer, gardener and an all around funny guy with a great sense of humor. Family and friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington. 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pius X Church, Friday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the 320 Bilmar Drive, PGH, PA 15205 www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019