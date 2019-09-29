|
MANDAK GREGORY
Age 54, of Beaver, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Gregory is survived by his brothers, Edward Mandak and Steve (Beverly) Mandak; also survived by several nieces. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Joan Mandak. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, September 29, 2019 2 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m. in The Kennedy Twp. ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Please view the families online guest book www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019