Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
(412) 504-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY MANDAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY MANDAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREGORY MANDAK Obituary
MANDAK GREGORY

Age 54, of Beaver, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Gregory is survived by his brothers, Edward Mandak and Steve (Beverly) Mandak; also survived by several nieces. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Joan Mandak. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, September 29, 2019 2 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m. in The Kennedy Twp. ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., ﻿941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Please view the families online guest book www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GREGORY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries