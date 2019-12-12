Home

GREGORY P. AUGUSTINE Sr.

GREGORY P. AUGUSTINE Sr. Obituary
AUGUSTINE, SR. GREGORY P.

Of Sewickley, passed on December 5, 2019. Son of Mary Augustine and the late Francis Augustine; husband of the late Elinor Augustine; father of Gregory, Jr., Mary, Jennifer, and Timothy; survived by four siblings, nine grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SVC., INC., 547 8th Street, Ambridge, 724-266-2549, a service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, interment will follow at Saint Peter and Paul Cemetery, Economy.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
