|
|
KATANICK GREGORY PAUL
Age 78, of Upper St. Clair, on November 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (Chestnut) Katanick; loving father of Ron (Elaine) Katanick and Kimberly (John) Robson; cherished grandfather of Taylor and Lea Katanick and Kate and Luke Robson; dear brother of Richard Katanick and Louise Williams. Family and friends received on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019