Age 42, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at home surrounded by his family and friends. Greg was born on September 13, 1976, to his late father, Robert Wisenauer and his mother, Bunny Wisenauer, who survives. In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by the love of his life, Melissa Mahaney and her children, Ryleigh, Cayden and Corey; his brother, David Wisenauer and nephews, Jack and Dennis and nieces, Emma and Netta; his closest friends, Dana Hennessy (Julie Jacobs), Chris Conboy (Jady Conboy), Harv Gordon (Robin Gordon) and many other wonderful friends in Warren County and Pittsburgh. Greg enjoyed the years he spent as a Machine Shop teacher at the Warren County Career Center and as a boat mechanic at the Wolf Run Marina. He had many interests and enjoyed fishing, boating, making wine, snowmobiling, cooking, bird hunting with his dog, Archie, working with heavy equipment, riding motorcycles, watching Steeler games and driving his Unimog. Greg was loved by many and was always willing to help others. He was an all-around good man. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Friends will be received on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PETERSON-BLICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1003 Penna. Ave. E., Warren, PA 16365. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Those wishing to make online condolences may do so by visiting, www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.