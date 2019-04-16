DYER GREGORY S., SR.

Age 73, of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 12, 2019. Gregory is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Linda (Hudson) Dyer; children, Renee (Jim) Ruffalo, Jennifer (Tom) Kalinowski, Jodi (Greg) Coleman, Gregory S. (Jennifer) Dyer Jr.; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Deanna (Dave) Drozd; brother, Alan (Jan) Danko; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Dyer and Margaret (Zole) Danko; sister, Nancy Brancho; and brother, John A. Dyer Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 10 a.m. at the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at:

jeffersonmemorial.biz