|
|
NELSON GREGORY S.
On Saturday, February 8, 2019, Gregory S. "Greg", age 63, of South Park. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Nelson; loving father of Stephen (and fiancee Megan) and Regina Nelson; son of the late Bernard and Margaret Nelson; brother of David, Wayne, and Robert Nelson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Greg loved boating and cars. Before he retired, he worked as a truck mechanic for Duquesne Light Company. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600 where a service will be held at 7:30 p.m. If desired, the family requests donations in Greg's name to , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020