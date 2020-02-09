Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GREGORY S. NELSON

GREGORY S. NELSON Obituary
NELSON GREGORY S.

On Saturday, February 8, 2019, Gregory S. "Greg", age 63, of South Park. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Nelson; loving father of Stephen (and fiancee Megan) and Regina Nelson; son of the late Bernard and Margaret Nelson; brother of David, Wayne, and Robert Nelson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Greg loved boating and cars. Before he retired, he worked as a truck mechanic for Duquesne Light Company.  Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600 where a service will be held at 7:30 p.m. If desired, the family requests donations in Greg's name to , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
