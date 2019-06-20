MAGRENI DR. GREGORY STEPHEN

Passed away suddenly on June 18, 2019, at the age of 64. Some may know Greg for the compassionate patient care he provided during a lifelong career in Emergency Medicine at Washington Hospital and Canonsburg Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, Oconee Memorial Hospital, in Seneca, SC, and, later, during his career in Student Health at the Redfern Health Center at Clemson University. Others may know him for his witty sense of humor, ever-present smile, atrocious dance moves, or ability to wear the same shirt for an entire week because, "If you change the shorts, you change the whole outfit." We know him as our beloved husband, father, and brother. He was our youth sports coach, career mentor, and biggest fan. Greg was the oldest son of the late Margaret and Raymond Magreni. He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Cathleen; and his children, Angelina Magreni Dixon and Stephen Gregory Magreni; his son-in-law, Christopher Dixon; his siblings, Susan Rich and Gary Magreni; and many other beloved family members and friends. He loved us whole-heartedly and was loved dearly in return. We will be remembering his life on Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m., at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Clemson, SC. We would love for you to join us.