|
|
EARNEST GREGORY V.
On Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (Lueckert) Earnest; brother of Howard (Andrea), Mark, Cheryl (Albert) Mamie and Daryl (Anthony) Yonich; and many nieces and nephews. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019