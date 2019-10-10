Home

Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
(412) 384-4344
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
GREGORY V. EARNEST


1948 - 2019
GREGORY V. EARNEST Obituary
EARNEST GREGORY V.

On Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (Lueckert) Earnest; brother of Howard (Andrea), Mark, Cheryl (Albert) Mamie and Daryl (Anthony) Yonich; and many nieces and nephews. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
